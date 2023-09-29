The Ideal Amount Of Fruit Needed For Apple Pie

The best apples to use when baking your pie are Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, or Braeburn apples, though they can vary in size so keep that in mind as you're choosing — five apples may be plenty if you're using medium to large varieties while six may be necessary if you're primarily using small to medium types.

Granny Smith apples are more sour than other varieties and are typically small to medium in size. The apples' acidity along with a pie's sweetness creates a desirable balance of flavors. Honeycrisp apples, which are medium to large in size, are crunchy with a thin exterior and even when cooked, they don't lose their sweetness, making them a good choice for baked goods. Honeycrisps also produce the strong aroma apples are known for, so the kitchen is sure to smell delicious as your pie bakes.

Combining the best of Granny Smith and Honeycrisp apples, medium to large fruit Jonagold apples are both tart and sweet. This along with their subtle honey taste leaves consumers with a pie of various flavors. Last but not least, Braeburn apples add a hint of nutmeg and cinnamon to desserts. Though not too sugary, these small to medium apples are sweet, resembling the taste of apple cider.

Once you've chosen your apples and baked your pie, the only question remaining is whether to top it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.