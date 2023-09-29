The Ideal Amount Of Fruit Needed For Apple Pie
There really is no wrong time for pie, though according to a survey conducted by Premise, 87% of pies are consumed around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Whether you're prepping for the holidays or just satisfying your sweet tooth on a random Tuesday, there's no pie Americans as a whole like more than apple pie. Sure, some pies outrank apple as regional favorites, but there's a reason why "as American as apple pie" is such a well-known saying.
While it can be tempting to run out and buy a pre-made apple pie from a grocery store or your favorite baker, it's a lot easier to make one yourself than you may think. Your first step, of course, will be to determine how many apples you need. For our easy apple pie recipe, the ideal number of apples ranges from five to six. Not every apple is the same, so you'll want to compare a few varieties before making a final choice on which type, and therefore exactly how many, you'll want to use. While you can certainly make your apple pie with a single type of apple, the ideal pie should be made with a combination of apples to offer a variety of flavors and textures.
Choosing the best apples for pies
The best apples to use when baking your pie are Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, or Braeburn apples, though they can vary in size so keep that in mind as you're choosing — five apples may be plenty if you're using medium to large varieties while six may be necessary if you're primarily using small to medium types.
Granny Smith apples are more sour than other varieties and are typically small to medium in size. The apples' acidity along with a pie's sweetness creates a desirable balance of flavors. Honeycrisp apples, which are medium to large in size, are crunchy with a thin exterior and even when cooked, they don't lose their sweetness, making them a good choice for baked goods. Honeycrisps also produce the strong aroma apples are known for, so the kitchen is sure to smell delicious as your pie bakes.
Combining the best of Granny Smith and Honeycrisp apples, medium to large fruit Jonagold apples are both tart and sweet. This along with their subtle honey taste leaves consumers with a pie of various flavors. Last but not least, Braeburn apples add a hint of nutmeg and cinnamon to desserts. Though not too sugary, these small to medium apples are sweet, resembling the taste of apple cider.
Once you've chosen your apples and baked your pie, the only question remaining is whether to top it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.