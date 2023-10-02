Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Items You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

When you look at the Texas Roadhouse Just for Starters menu, you'll find a gorgeous golden Cactus Blossom, which mimics the Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse. Ordinarily, it just comes with Cajun dipping sauce. However, you can ask for other ingredient upgrades. Adding pulled pork turns your Cactus Blossom into a Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom. With the chain pushing servers to sell upgrades, there's nothing odd about asking for extra ingredients on your appetizers. Every extra layer of deliciousness you add is profitable for the restaurant (since they charge more). However, it's also profitable for your taste buds.

TikTok user @pimpvanillaslim gave the world a sneak peek at the screen that allows servers to add upgrades to meals. Most people know they can "smother" their food with sauteed mushrooms and onions. However, she said, "You can also add other stuff: shrimp, veggie kabob, pork (which is pulled pork), kebab skewer, grilled chicken breast, catfish, salmon, mushrooms ... to anything." With that logic, she said it's possible to order a pulled pork Cactus Blossom. The meat comes from the Pulled Pork Sandwich, but you can get it without BBQ sauce if you'd like.

The pulled pork upgrade is about $8 extra, but it turns it into an entree, which is cheaper than any entree on the menu. Just keep in mind that the Cactus Blossom starts at 2250 calories, so pulled pork adds about 550 calories to the tally (with BBQ sauce).