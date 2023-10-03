Add Stuffed Pasta To Your Canned Soup To Make It More Filling

Soup is the unofficial MVP of comfort food. As the weather changes and we transition fully into soup season, it's time to open your rolodex of recipes that warm the soul and pull out your stockpot. While there's a time and place for soup from a can — the flavor options are endless, after all — eating it regularly can get tiresome. Luckily, you can add some interest to a boring soup by incorporating stuffed pasta.

Stuffed pastas come in several forms. Ravioli and tortellini are both popular options that you'll see at the grocery store, but if you can get your hands on other stuffed pastas, like mezzelune or pansotti, feel free to give them a try. While it can be fun to make pasta from scratch and stuff it by hand, that process is time-consuming and requires precision. If ease is the goal, using the store-bought kind is the way to go. Toss the pasta in your favorite can of soup for a complete meal that will fill you up and leave you satisfied.