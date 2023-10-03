Use Any Pie Filling You Want In Copycat Pop-Tarts

Few store-bought treats can beat homemade goodies. Whether you're hosting brunch or just want to show the kids how the sausage — or, in this case, the Pop-Tart — is made, Mashed recipe developer Molly Allen's copycat Pop-Tart recipe is sure to impress.

While Allen's homemade pie dough makes for a superbly buttery and flaky pastry, everyone knows the pièce de résistance of any pastry is the filling. The best part about making copycat Pop-Tarts at home is that they're totally customizable; Allen's copycat Pop-Tart recipe utilizes canned cherry pie filling, but if that doesn't tickle your fancy, there's no shortage of alternate options.

If you're aiming to recreate your favorite fruity Pop-Tart flavor, she suggests using canned strawberry or blueberry pie filling instead. If you're more of the s'mores or brown-sugar-and-cinnamon type, Allen recommends piling on a combination of marshmallow fluff and chocolate, or a spoonful of cinnamon mixed with brown sugar to get your perfect center.