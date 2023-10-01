Kirkland Chicken Chunks Vs. Just Bare Chicken Chunks

Try walking into Costco and asking where the Kirkland chicken chunks are. The nearest customer service rep may squeal with enthusiasm and gush about how great they are — "They taste the same as Just Bare! Everyone loved them when we sampled them last weekend!" Ask a manager if the two products are manufactured by the same company, and he'll wink and say, "No one can be sure." The people selling Kirkland chicken chunks seem to want consumers to believe the two products are identical. Customers long to know whether it's true.

The chicken nugget furor at the warehouse club started just a few years ago. Costco began stocking Just Bare chicken bites in 2020, and shoppers loved them. The product was exclusive to Costco's shelves, and Redditors enthusiastically described how the nuggets tasted just like those from fast food chain Chick-fil-A but for a fraction of the price. Numerous TikTok taste tests comparing the two popped up. The product was so popular that the warehouse couldn't keep its freezers stocked, and buyers faced shortages in 2021. Costco recently added a new product to its shelves — chicken breast chunks by Kirkland Signature, Costco's store brand.

Both types stand out when compared to many other varieties of chicken nuggets because of the quality of meat in them. The two go light on the breading and have similar nutrition as well. When you compare one to the other, though, a clear difference in taste and price becomes evident.