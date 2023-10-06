Dried Berries Will Give Your Cookies A Tart Twist

Despite the seemingly neverending number of cookie recipes out there, if you're finding yourself in a cookie rut with a desire to shake things up a bit, dried berries are a great way to add a tart twist to virtually any beloved cookie recipe. We're all familiar with the classic oatmeal raisin cookie recipe, however, raisins aren't the only dried fruit that can make a delicious addition to your favorite cookie recipes.

Amazingly, there are hundreds of different types of berries, from the standard cranberries and blueberries to the more adventurous boysenberries and cloudberries, so the possibilities are truly endless, with a tasty recipe out there for lovers of each of the different dried fruits. Thank goodness we aren't stuck with just using raisins to add a bit of tartness to our cookies, right? No shade to the raisins, but we can do better.

For instance, sugar cookies can be upgraded with tangy dried blueberries, while chocolate cookies can take on a fruitcake spin with the inclusion of various dried berries and nuts. You can even take your favorite no-bake oatmeal cookie recipe and add dried currants and cranberries along with dates and a bit of orange zest for an extra tart bite or pair cranberries and white chocolate for a seasonal spin. Yum.