For Better Mocktails, Turn To Tart Fruits

The key to a great mocktail is building flavor without relying too heavily on alcohol. Although plenty of non-alcoholic and mocktail recipes are floating around on the internet, the best ones rely on a very simple ingredient as their base: fruit.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Fonda bar manager Juan Ramirez points out that the necessity of starting from ground zero when crafting a mocktail is exactly what makes them so fun to create. "For me, using fruits that are more tart — such as blueberries and passionfruit — is a good base to start with," he explained. "From there, you can work on layering flavors and adding carbonation or not."

Usually, alcohol provides the flavor base for a cocktail, but when you take away the spirits, you need to replace them with something just as flavorful and mouth-puckering. As such, you can use passionfruit, blueberries, pineapple, lemons, pomegranate, or even cranberries.