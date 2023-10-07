Turn Your Favorite Pie Into A Cookie For A More Portable Slice

Autumn marks the beginning of pie season, with apple and pumpkin offerings lining the shelves of grocery stores all over. It's easy to see why. Pie makes a delicious dessert for gatherings, and many celebrations occur toward the end of the year. However, while a pie is easy to serve and eat at a dining table, it's less convenient for get-togethers that involve standing around or those taking place on the go. Serving pie can be downright messy at events with small children. Fortunately, turning your favorite pie into cookies offers the best of both desserts — and does so in a portable package.

If you're wondering how to turn a pie into a cookie, it's not as complex or outlandish as it sounds. After all, pie is just crust with filling in the middle. Pie filling can easily be infused into cookies — turning them into mini pies of sorts — by placing the filling in the center of plain cookie dough, which complements its flavors as a pie crust does. You might be surprised by how well most fillings fit into a cookie.

When it comes to making portable pie cookies, there are numerous classic flavors you can try. You can also get creative with your mini pies, but the simplest to recreate in cookie form are those that use canned fruit filling from the grocery store. Our apple pie cookie recipe utilizes this approach, but you can achieve the same results with cherry, blueberry, and peach fillings.