Fill Your Cookie Skillet With Nutella For A Sweet Surprise

Sweet skillets are perfect for fall dessert boards and holiday gatherings — you just can't go wrong with a pan full of cookie goodness. Whether it's a classic like chocolate chip or a more unique flavor like apple butterscotch, a cookie skillet makes an ideal warm and gooey dessert for any get-together. While cookie skillets already put a spin on a classic treat, there are ways to customize them even further. Arguably the most delicious way is to fill them, and Nutella is the clear winner.

Just like the cakes and pies they resemble, cookie skillets can be given a tasty center between their layers of warm, freshly baked cookie. The viral cookie dough hack of placing a sweet spread between layers of cookie dough has been done before with ingredients like caramel sauce and peanut butter, but Nutella's hazelnut flavor will add a unique, nutty taste to any cookie skillet. The super popular chocolate hazelnut spread pairs particularly well with chocolate chip, but it can complement sugar or Snickerdoodle cookies just as well. Adding Nutella to the middle of a cookie skillet ramps up both the sweetness and the sought-after gooey factor, offering a pleasant surprise for anyone digging in.