Your Fall Dessert Board Is Missing A Sweet Skillet

Fall is the perfect time to share a dessert board with loved ones. These sweet spins on charcuterie boards have made the rounds on social media over the past couple of years, offering fun ideas for parties and gatherings. Additionally, like many social media trends, food boards are all about the aesthetic. The point is to create a slab of offerings that looks as good as it tastes.

When it comes to putting it together, the options are almost limitless. You can opt for a Trader Joe's dessert board, comprised of the grocery store's most delicious treats, or you can make the dessert board pumpkin or apple-themed. A new trend even suggests adding a hot skillet to the mix for the ultimate dessert board experience.

To add a skillet to your board, you'll need one small enough to fit among the other treats lined up. The right size skillet can complement your board visually and gastronomically. Stores like Target and Walmart sell mini skillets, as well as larger ones. These stores also have many of the ingredients you'll need to create the dessert for your skillet, making either an ideal stop before you begin baking.