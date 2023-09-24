Your Fall Dessert Board Is Missing A Sweet Skillet
Fall is the perfect time to share a dessert board with loved ones. These sweet spins on charcuterie boards have made the rounds on social media over the past couple of years, offering fun ideas for parties and gatherings. Additionally, like many social media trends, food boards are all about the aesthetic. The point is to create a slab of offerings that looks as good as it tastes.
When it comes to putting it together, the options are almost limitless. You can opt for a Trader Joe's dessert board, comprised of the grocery store's most delicious treats, or you can make the dessert board pumpkin or apple-themed. A new trend even suggests adding a hot skillet to the mix for the ultimate dessert board experience.
To add a skillet to your board, you'll need one small enough to fit among the other treats lined up. The right size skillet can complement your board visually and gastronomically. Stores like Target and Walmart sell mini skillets, as well as larger ones. These stores also have many of the ingredients you'll need to create the dessert for your skillet, making either an ideal stop before you begin baking.
Use the skillet to serve a s'mores dip
The easiest way to ensure your skillet complements the rest of your dessert board is to make something you can dip the other treats in. Warm dessert dips are also decadent, as they allow guests to mix and match what's available on your slab. S'mores dip is a solid option, as it's easy to make and goes with nearly anything you can put on a dessert board.
To whip up this beloved dessert dip, just add chocolate chips to the bottom of a skillet and top them with marshmallows. Bake this in the oven at 450 degrees for around five to six minutes. Once it's finished, you can dip everything from cookies to rice krispie treats in it. You'll definitely want to include graham crackers if this is how you fill your skillet.
If you're looking for something more unique, you can transform a plain s'mores dip into an over-the-top s'mores dip by adding peanut butter or caramel. In both instances, you'll want to layer the extra ingredient between the chocolate and marshmallows before baking. These can ramp up the flavor with minimal effort. And an over-the-top s'mores dip is just as satisfying for dipping.
Other fresh treats to make in your skillet
Dips make a great center for a dessert board, but skillets can also add additional treats to your lineup. A chocolate chip cookie skillet is a classic offering, and as with s'mores dip, it pairs with almost everything. However, you can spruce things up by making a snickerdoodle, oatmeal, or M&M cookie skillet. The simplest way to do so is to purchase a store-bought container of cookie dough, spread it evenly within the skillet, and bake it for the recommended time on the package.
Skillets are also great for baking brownies, and few guests will say no to extra chocolate on a dessert board. You can use a standard brownie recipe to make your batter from scratch, or you can take advantage of a store-bought mix. Either way, you'll want to pour your batter into the skillet and heat it for the instructed amount of time. Topping the baked brownie with syrup or ice cream will make it a guaranteed hit.
Finally, fall is a great time to enjoy cinnamon desserts, and a cinnamon roll can be baked in a skillet, too. Depending on the skillet's size, you can line the pan with store-bought rolls. You can also make a massive cinnamon roll with them. Whichever you do, this will complement pumpkin and apple offerings on a dessert board, putting everyone in an autumnal mood.