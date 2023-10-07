How To Store Your Chocolate For The Best Flavor

While many say you should never store chocolate in the fridge, the reality is a bit more complicated. There's no denying that if your chocolate isn't sealed properly, moisture in the refrigerator (or anywhere else) can affect the texture and appearance of chocolate. It can also absorb strong flavors or odors from other items in your fridge. That said, because temperature is the essential factor in preserving your chocolate, if you're somewhere where you're unable to keep it in the proper temperature range without help it's okay to toss it (properly sealed) in the fridge.

As with many things people love (and people do love their chocolate), not everyone agrees with this chocolate storage consensus. Famous chocolate maker Cadbury sparked debate with its advice on storing chocolate, which closely adhered to the guidance for keeping chocolate at a moderate temperature and away from moisture. However, some argued that any chocolate not consumed immediately should instead be stored in the freezer, which some chocolatiers say can increase the lifespan of the sweet by 50%. Those who choose to freeze their chocolate should tightly seal it first. Then, before using, thaw the chocolate in the fridge. This prevents any undesirable changes from rapidly developing moisture that can form on frozen chocolate that is immediately brought to room temperature.

With these simple principles, bakers, confectioners, and chocolate fans everywhere can ensure they enjoy their purchases in the best condition possible.