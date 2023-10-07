Croissant Vs Pain Suisse: What's The Difference?

If you're in the mood for a pastry, a croissant is the classic choice. It is the quintessential French pastry that withholds layers of magic in each bite. It's tempting to stick with what you know when you pop into a bakery to order, but in fact, the croissant is the blueprint for many other pastries. Besides just a pain au chocolate or almond croissant, a croissant's laminated dough can be found in many other French pastries, one of which is the pain Suisse.

Pain Suisse is a lesser-known French pastry made from croissant dough and filled with chocolate chips and a vanilla cream custard. Both croissants and pain Suisse belong in the viennoiserie category of French pastries. Viennoiserie refers to a style of baked goods and pastries inspired by those from Vienna, Austria. In general, viennoiserie contains dough that is made slightly more rich with butter, eggs, or sugar. Croissants and brioche are examples of this. The croissant, in fact, comes from the Austrian kipferl, the original crescent-shaped pastry.