Traditional Tiramisu Requires A Specific Kind Of Ladyfingers

While tiramisu is a popular product flavor, popping up in everything from chocolate truffles to ice cream to coffee pods, the actual dessert itself is a fairly simple one. While some stories date the recipe back to the 19th century (one particularly colorful version relates that it was birthed in a brothel), others credit it to a 20th-century restaurateur named Ado Campeol who added it to the menu of his restaurant in the Italian city of Treviso in 1972. Campeol's tiramisu recipe called for coffee-soaked ladyfingers with a filling of sweetened whipped mascarpone and a sprinkling of cocoa powder, although latterday chefs have been known to booze up the dessert with marsala or rum.

The first known recipe for the tiramisu served at Campeol's "Le Beccherie" was published in a 1981 issue of a magazine called "Vin Veneto." It calls for savoiardi cookies and by some accounts, this word is simply the Italian name for ladyfingers. In fact, there are packages of these cookies that use both terms on the label. Some cooks, however, seem to feel that savoiardi and ladyfingers are two different things. This difference, though, would seem to depend entirely on the type of ladyfingers you buy or bake (by the way, here's a ladyfinger recipe if you want one). If the cookies are soft and spongy, they may not be quite right for traditional tiramisu, but drier, harder versions are in the savoiardi style and thus will work just fine.