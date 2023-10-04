Give Your Champagne A Seasonal Twist With Apple Cider

Champagne is traditionally associated with ringing in the new year, toasting good news, and romantic date nights. But what if we told you that you don't necessarily have to wait for December 31, a big job promotion, or a wedding reception to raise a glass of bubbly? Fall is the perfect time to spread cheer via one heck of a festive mimosa — sans the orange juice. Apple cider gives champagne a seasonal flair, offering a refreshing experience that perfectly captures the essence of autumn in every sip. The pairing combines the elegance of champagne with the rustic charm of apple cider, creating a fusion that elevates both beverages. The crisp brightness of champagne provides a perfect backdrop for apple cider's warm, earthy notes.

Cider introduces a touch of tart sweetness reminiscent of freshly harvested fruits. Its natural sugars complement champagne's inherently dry mouthfeel, balancing the overall flavor profile. This blend seamlessly marries the sophistication of sparkling wine with the comfy vibes of the equinox. Cider also brings an array of spices into the mix. Cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg resonate on the palate, evoking the sensation of indulging in a luxurious apple pie.