Best Oreo Mug Cake Recipe

It's not easy out there for those single-serving dessert seekers. When a sugar craving strikes and you start your search for the perfect cake, cookie, or brownie recipe, you're often inundated with a plethora of recipes that look delicious but ultimately yield enough servings to feed a small crowd. While there's nothing wrong with having leftover dessert, sometimes it's best to make just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth and nothing more — and that's exactly what this Oreo mug cake from recipe developer Patterson Watkins will do.

"There's nothing like an easy-peasy, single-serving dessert," Watkins says, noting that this one is the "perfect sweet solution for those times when you just need a little treat-yourself moment." And, no, this isn't one of those half-hearted recipes that calls for heating up Oreo cookies and milk and calling it a day. Instead, you'll be making a full-fledged cake — one with flour and sugar and baking powder — but in mini form and at lightning speed thanks to the microwave. You'll even top off your chocolaty Oreo cake with cookies and cream frosting, if that doesn't scream single-serve sweetness, then we don't know what does.