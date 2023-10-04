The Best Blend Of Beans For Chili

With the arrival of fall comes cooler weather, football tailgating, and autumn festivals, a perfect time to break out steaming pots of chili. This warm and hearty favorite can be easily whipped up in big batches to share with friends and family at social gatherings, and is a common staple accompanying bivalves at oyster roasts. While the carnivore crowd might go the no-bean route, also known as Texas chili, most people will incorporate some kind of beans into the mix for a little more variety and depth of flavor.

There might be disagreement over the best type of bean to use in chili, with kidney and pinto respectively often getting the nod for the top choice. However, when it comes to the best blend of beans to include with chili, there is a strong consensus that kidney, pinto, and black beans are the way to go for optimal results. They are typically the trio of beans listed among the ingredients comprising a three-bean chili recipe. These three beans rank high among chili connoisseurs for several reasons.