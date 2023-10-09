Simple Halloween Margarita Recipe

With the fall holidays just around the corner, it's natural to want to add a bit of a spark to your usual repertoire. While your meals might feature seasonal squash, warm soups, and hearty pie slices, your experimentation shouldn't be limited to food. If your go-to drink to imbibe is the same brand of beer or hard seltzer you've been drinking all summer, it's time you switched it up.

Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave shares a simple Halloween margarita recipe that is sure to get any party started — yes, including the one attended by you and your bestie in your kitchen. This cocktail stays true to a classic margarita recipe with its tequila, Cointreau, and lime base, but Musgrave has some fun with the extras. Blue and red food dye turn this drink into a ghastly sight that's perfect for your Halloween celebrations or everyday dark side. Add some candy corn to garnish, and the spooky vibes are served.