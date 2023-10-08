Can You Make Easy Mac Without A Microwave?

Think a microwave is required to make Easy Mac? Think again. You might not have considered making Easy Mac without access to a microwave but there may come a day when resources are scarce. If you're well-stocked on Easy Mac due to receiving one of these Kraft College Care Packs but find yourself microwave-less, there's no need to panic.

While the point of Easy Mac is that it can be made in the microwave and is therefore "easier" to make than standard mac n' cheese, you can make Easy Mac in a pot on a stovetop. You can cook the pasta from a package of Easy Mac using boiling water just like any other pasta. Since Easy Mac requires about half the amount of time to cook compared to standard Kraft Mac & Cheese, be sure to check on your noodles as they boil. Once you've cooked the noodles on your stovetop, add the cheese packet and enjoy as you normally would. If you want to spice up your Easy Mac a little bit, you can always add some extra cheese, spices like red pepper flakes, or even a protein like chicken.