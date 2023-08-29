Kraft Proves It Knows You Only Eat Easy Mac In Your Dorm With New Care Pack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

School is back in session, and to help stressed-out students prepare, Kraft has unveiled a College Care Pack. Per a press release shared with Mashed, the brand has released a 30-pack of its Kraft Mac & Cheese Easy Mac Cups for the first time in company history. And to aid new dorm residents who don't yet have utensils, the pack is equipped with a reusable silverware set. Sold only on Amazon, the product costs $29.99, and supplies are limited.

The first few weeks of college can be tough for new students, and a warm, comforting cup of Kraft Mac & Cheese can feel like a little hug from home. Whether you drop your kid off at their dorm with it or send it as a surprise care package, this is sure to be a welcome item. If Amazon reviews are any indication, Kraft hit the nail on the head with this product. When commenting on a smaller pack of the same meal, many agreed that college is a good home for the cups. "I'm a college student, and this product is perfect for a quick lunch," one reviewer wrote. Parents of college kids have also praised the microwavable meals. "[They're] perfect for college kids who don't know how to cook and don't have time to go out to eat," one parent said. As we're now realizing, Easy Mac Cups have been targeting this demographic since their beginnings.