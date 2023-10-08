Do One Less Dish: Make Your Affogato In A Pint Of Ice Cream

Affogato is a classic Italian dessert that tastes like coffee-flavored ice cream. It is traditionally made by placing one or two scoops of vanilla gelato into a cup and pouring a freshly pulled espresso shot over the top. The resulting treat is caffeinated, rich, and sweet. The warmth from the espresso melts the gelato just a little bit, creating a luxurious soupy texture. Of course, as long as you have ice cream of any type and the ability to make espresso, at-home affogato can be yours. If you're making it at home anyway, why not pull the espresso shot straight into the pint?

For this hack, just place your pint of ice cream directly under your espresso (or Nespresso) machine and let the coffee fall directly into it. Of course, you either need to use a pint that's already been partially eaten, or take a couple of big bites from it first to make room for the extra volume of the espresso. There's something that feels lazy yet decadent about making an affogato directly into a pint of ice cream. It's the type of dessert you would make on a Saturday evening, bring over to the couch with you, and eat while watching a movie. And you don't have to eat the whole pint, just clear the area the espresso touched, and you'll have a clean slate of ice cream to pop back in the freezer.