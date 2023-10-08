How Diet Coke Became A Cult

Once upon a time in a fizzy kingdom, a rebel emerged from the ranks of Coca-Cola. This renegade — a cultural phenomenon, if you will — wasn't identical to its sweet, caramel-colored sibling; it was bolder, sassier, and unapologetically sugar-free. Diet Coke was about to embark on a journey that would turn it into what many view as a non-negotiable, crave-worthy favorite.

Diet Coke burst onto the scene in 1982, a time when the world was awakening to the perils of sugar-laden soft drinks. While Tab had already been around for nearly 20 years, people wanted more wholesome sips of effervescence, and Diet Coke was here to provide that daily pick-me-up. The apparent magic of Diet Coke lay in its seemingly ingenious formula that replaced sugar with the enigmatic sweetness of aspartame — which, as numerous studies over the years have shown, can potentially be linked to various negative side effects, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Nevertheless, this zero-calorie, caffeinated elixir promised all the satisfaction without the calorie count — and the masses flocked to it.

But Diet Coke wasn't content with just being an "innocent" alternative to its predecessor. Decades after the iconic product hit store shelves, it made waves with the "Break" campaign. These cheeky ads, which ran between 1994 and 2013, featured hunky men who would pause their tasks to crack open a DC. It was a masterstroke of advertising that continued to send sales skyrocketing.