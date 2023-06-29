Aspartame Sweetener Is Having The Opposite Of A Moment

Since 1981, aspartame has been used as a replacement for regular white sugar in various capacities. Because it's 200 times sweeter than sucrose, the non-nutritive sweetener seemed like a promising sugar alternative to control obesity and maintain a healthy weight. Sold under brand names like NutraSweet, aspartame is widely used in confectionery, cereals, gums, and sodas like Diet Coke.

For all these years, it was thought to be an effective weight management aid, but the World Health Organization (WHO) recently advised against using non-nutritive sweeteners like aspartame due to an increased risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease among other ailments. Now, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is reportedly gearing up to release a study that will list aspartame as a possible carcinogen, per Reuters.

According to the leaked report, aspartame usage will also be reviewed by JECFA, the WHO committee on additives that previously labeled it safe to consume within recommended daily dosage. Although the new study seems to have found a possible link between aspartame and cancer, the evidence is reportedly limited.