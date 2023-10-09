Guasacaca Is A Venezuelan Sauce That's Not Afraid Of Avocados

Guasacaca and guacamole are both avocado-based sauces, yes, but they are not identical or even close to it. For one, guacamole comes from Mexico and has its own unique culinary traditions and flavor profiles, just like Venezuela. It would be reductive to say Latin American flavors and foods can be swapped for one another in any case, but also because guasacaca is different in flavor, texture, and culinary application.

Guacamole is typically used as a dip or to top off certain dishes like burritos or tacos. It's chunky and thick, almost like a hummus, and isn't thinned out with water or oil. The texture of the two is very different because guasacaca is a blended sauce, often mixed and emulsified with an immersion blender, standing blender, or food processor, while guacamole is hand-mashed and mixed, creating a chunkier smear sauce. Guasacaca is a looser and thinner condiment that can be drizzled rather than scooped, making it easy to toss with vegetables, pour on top of carne asada, or dip into with arepas or tequeños.

It's also very common to see other colorful vegetables cut into large chunks in guacamole like tomatoes and red onions, but guasacaca is usually a unifying green. Flavor-wise, guacamole is a creamy, sometimes spicy dip, while guasacaca is an herbaceous, bright, and tart sauce. Both are certainly delicious, but they can't be used interchangeably.