High Altitude Affects How You Cook A Thanksgiving Turkey

When you're responsible for preparing Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings for your friends and family, it can be easy to make a few turkey-cooking mistakes, especially if you're on a time crunch. One common Thanksgiving mishap is an overcooked turkey, which can turn a tender, juicy bird into one that's disappointingly dry once you finally cut into it. For those who live at high altitudes, which most people in the mountainous, western U.S. do, the likelihood of overcooking your turkey increases as the atmospheric pressure drops.

Just as altitude affects baking, the same concept applies when you're roasting up that Thanksgiving turkey. The thinner the air gets, especially when you live higher than 2,500 feet, the more you'll have to adjust your cooking techniques to accommodate for the air's dryness. Moisture evaporates quickly where there's less oxygen in the air, so boiling begins much quicker at lower temperatures, and you'll need to tweak your cooking time accordingly. Increasing the temperature will only speed up the overcooking process, so you'll want to lower it and follow the trusty low-and-slow method. Sometimes, you might also need to consider implementing moisture-saving recipe hacks to up your chances of success as you increase your cooking times.