Out Of Room In The Oven? No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Can Replace Pie

No-bake cheesecake seems to be having a major moment right now, with many home cooks giving the simple recipe the "old college try" as a means to learn to craft baked goods without the hassle and stress of actually baking. One such recipe for no-bake pumpkin cheesecake bars seems to be making waves across TikTok for its ability to convert pumpkin spice haters into festive Fall fanatics. According to the TikTok video in question, the bars contain just the right amount of pumpkin, and don't overwhelm the senses with too much aromatic spice.

Furthermore, this recipe seems to be incredibly helpful for events such as Thanksgiving, where the oven will almost certainly be occupied for the entire day, handling the turkey and any other staples of the holiday feast. As a result, this cheesecake seems like the perfect dessert to make the night before a big dinner gathering, given that you won't need to force your way into the oven in order to prepare it properly.

In addition to serving as a convenient way to whip up a dessert for a big gathering, the serving method of cutting the cheesecake into bar-shaped slices instead of the traditional triangular slices allows you to exercise greater control over portions, and make more servings per batch for big events. As mentioned in the TikTok, this recipe works with both a traditional graham cracker crust, as well as an Oreo-flavored alternative.