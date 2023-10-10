Donuts Vs Chouxnuts: What's The Difference?

Few pastries are as recognizable in America as the classic glazed donut. In fact, the word "donut" itself has even come to have many more meanings besides the food, from shapes to car maneuvers to cheeky insults. Absolutely none of this can be said about the chouxnut.

Chouxnuts — pronounced "shoe-nuts" — are relative newcomers to the pastry scene, clocking in among the ever-increasing number of hybrid desserts with names inspired by established classics. You may have already encountered a number of hybrid pastries like cronuts, donut-muffins, or (sigh) cragels, which are all relatively easy to understand by name alone. Chouxnuts, on the other hand, might be a little harder to imagine for those unfamiliar with French pastry culture.

The essential difference between donuts and chouxnuts is in the dough. Both are round, both are fried, and both are fully stuffable, but donuts and chouxnuts have very different textures and appearances — and that all comes down to the types of dough they are made from. Classic glazed donuts are made from dough that is yeast-raised, which gives it its signature volume and airiness. Chouxnuts on the other hand, use pâte à choux, or choux pastry to achieve their unique look and texture. Does this use of choux pastry result in a deep-fried confection that warrants a seat in the pantheon of great sugary snacks? Let's find out.