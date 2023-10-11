McDonald's Should Add Its Australian Workers' Viral Doughnuts To The US Menu
McDonald's has many menu items that are only available in other countries — everything from Bulgogi burgers in South Korea to arepas in Venezuela. McDonald's customers and workers worldwide have also learned to become crafty in their own menu item hacks that usually go viral. One you might not expect takes a hamburger ingredient from savory to sweet. McDonald's corporate, if you're listening, you should really consider putting it on the menu.
TikTok user bellaariichards, who works at a McDonald's location in Australia, showed off their hack for turning hamburger buns into sugary doughnut holes. The user takes a hamburger bun, rolls it into a ball, and then dunks it in the fryer. Once it's nice and crispy, they combine what appears to be cinnamon sugar and granulated sugar in a cup. After pouring that mixture over the fried ball of bun — the fun part comes in shaking it all up in a hamburger container. The result is a deep-fried and delicious doughnut hole that then gets topped with chocolate sauce.
McDonald's is nuts for doughnuts
Sadly, these employee-crafted "doughnut holes" aren't available on official McDonald's menus in Australia or the United States. While doughnuts might not be the first thing you think of when you think about McDonald's, the restaurant definitely has doughnut offerings. As part of its McCafe menu, McDonald's does sell doughnuts like its Sugar Donut or its Millionaire's Donut. The Millionaire's Donut is filled with caramel and topped with a chocolate drizzle plus biscuit pieces. For a limited time, McDonald's also sold a Glazed Pull Apart Donut which was a huge hit.
In addition, certain McDonald's locations actually sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts. What started off as a collaboration in October 2022 that was only available at select locations has now expanded. However, you can still only get your Krispy Kreme fix at certain McDonald's locations in Indiana and Kentucky. Clearly, McDonald's customers appreciate a good doughnut. For that reason, McDonald's might consider tapping into its employees' recipe books when looking for new menu items in the future.