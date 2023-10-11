McDonald's Should Add Its Australian Workers' Viral Doughnuts To The US Menu

McDonald's has many menu items that are only available in other countries — everything from Bulgogi burgers in South Korea to arepas in Venezuela. McDonald's customers and workers worldwide have also learned to become crafty in their own menu item hacks that usually go viral. One you might not expect takes a hamburger ingredient from savory to sweet. McDonald's corporate, if you're listening, you should really consider putting it on the menu.

TikTok user bellaariichards, who works at a McDonald's location in Australia, showed off their hack for turning hamburger buns into sugary doughnut holes. The user takes a hamburger bun, rolls it into a ball, and then dunks it in the fryer. Once it's nice and crispy, they combine what appears to be cinnamon sugar and granulated sugar in a cup. After pouring that mixture over the fried ball of bun — the fun part comes in shaking it all up in a hamburger container. The result is a deep-fried and delicious doughnut hole that then gets topped with chocolate sauce.