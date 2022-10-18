McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's is adding something sweet to its menu beginning on October 26, and customers living in Louisville, Kentucky will have the unique chance to taste it. Nine McDonald's locations in the city will start serving Krispy Kreme donuts, cooked off-site and delivered to the restaurants each morning. Customers can choose from classic glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and raspberry-filled Krispy Kreme donuts. Oh, and unlike the savory items on the McDonald's breakfast menu, Krispy Kreme donuts will be available all day (via Restaurant Business Online).

Brand crossovers in the fast food world seem to be more popular than ever these days. Taco Bell serves Cinnabon Delights and brought back the Klondike Choco Taco to several stores this winter, and hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel serves Tastee Freez ice cream shakes made with Froot Loops cereal and Oreo cookies. But McDonald's teaming up with Krispy Kreme is a bit unusual, says CNN Business, because McDonald's already sells its own pastries. Why bring in a competitor? We can only speculate, but maybe McDonald's has a plan to outsource all of its breakfast pastries in the future, or maybe it wants to test out how successful teaming up with another well-known brand could be. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, diners in Louisville will have the unique opportunity to see just how well a Krispy Kreme donut pairs with a McCafé Frappé.