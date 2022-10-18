McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
But it didn't give up on breakfast entirely, and in fact, its morning menu has seen some innovation in recent years. These days, the McCafé menu at McDonald's features everything from espresso-based pumpkin spice lattes to baked goods. The chain just launched a new limited-time cheesy breakfast pastry, and it looks like it's exploring some other unique ways to amp up its breakfast offerings. The chain just announced a unique limited partnership with Krispy Kreme at some locations that will bring donuts to the menu.
McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are teaming up as a test
McDonald's is adding something sweet to its menu beginning on October 26, and customers living in Louisville, Kentucky will have the unique chance to taste it. Nine McDonald's locations in the city will start serving Krispy Kreme donuts, cooked off-site and delivered to the restaurants each morning. Customers can choose from classic glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and raspberry-filled Krispy Kreme donuts. Oh, and unlike the savory items on the McDonald's breakfast menu, Krispy Kreme donuts will be available all day (via Restaurant Business Online).
Brand crossovers in the fast food world seem to be more popular than ever these days. Taco Bell serves Cinnabon Delights and brought back the Klondike Choco Taco to several stores this winter, and hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel serves Tastee Freez ice cream shakes made with Froot Loops cereal and Oreo cookies. But McDonald's teaming up with Krispy Kreme is a bit unusual, says CNN Business, because McDonald's already sells its own pastries. Why bring in a competitor? We can only speculate, but maybe McDonald's has a plan to outsource all of its breakfast pastries in the future, or maybe it wants to test out how successful teaming up with another well-known brand could be. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, diners in Louisville will have the unique opportunity to see just how well a Krispy Kreme donut pairs with a McCafé Frappé.