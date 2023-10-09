The Trendy Wine That Pairs Perfectly With Hot Dogs

Pét-nat sparkling wine, short for pétillant naturel ("naturally sparkling" in French), has emerged as an unexpected yet delightful partner to, of all things, hot dogs. This charming couple is best understood through a sommelier's insights, so Mashed spoke with Troy Bowen, co-owner of Denver wine bar Noble Riot, about why pét-nats and franks are the ultimate match.

For starters, pét-nat's compatibility with hot dogs stems from its remarkable adaptability. While some wine fans may opt for robust red wines like Zinfandels or Barberas to complement the grill's char, Bowen champions the versatility of pét-nats. Unlike the overpowering nature of red wines, the bubbly variety offers a more nuanced approach, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Pét-nat wines are, according to Bowen, the vivacious "younger cousins of traditional method sparkling wines," crafted through a unique process that completes fermentation in the bottle. This unconventional technique imbues pét-nats with a touch of eccentricity, reminiscent of the spontaneity found in beer. This inherent playfulness aligns beautifully with the varied components of a beef frank — be it the relish and tomatoes of a Chicago-style hot dog or the classic mustard-and-ketchup combo. Pét-nat's slight funkiness and fizziness amplify this interplay of flavors and textures.