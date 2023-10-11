Evenly Heat 2 Plates Of Microwave Food With A Simple Yet Clever Hack

Ever want to reheat food for yourself and a loved one — but can't decide whose food should go in first? You could be selfless and let your partner use the microwave first, but then their food ends up cold. If you go first, you're in the same situation, which can be frustrating if you are trying to sit down to a meal together. Just because you're eating leftovers doesn't mean you don't want your food hot. You could decide to eat separately, but why should you have to settle? There is a way, and it's remarkably easy.

Balance the second plate on a cup, creating a double-decker situation. Anyone who's lived in a dense urban area will recognize the wisdom of the approach. When real estate is at a premium, you utilize vertical space. While you probably can't fit two full-sized plates side by side in your microwave, you can easily fit them on top of each other. But how do you stack them without dirtying the plates and violating your vittles? You don't need any fancy equipment— just a few (re)arranging skills.