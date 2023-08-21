The Water Trick That Shows If A Dish Is Actually Microwave-Safe

The microwave is an incredibly useful appliance, but it's also a quirky one. Since a microwave works so differently from an oven and the heating element isn't easily visible, it can be hard to figure out which dishes are microwave safe and which aren't. While metal works great with flame, it's dangerous in a microwave. Conversely, an oven's heat will melt plastic plates, but hard plastic holds up perfectly well in a microwave. But what about other, less obvious categories of dishes such as, for one example, ceramic? We've found a hack that works just great at determining if your new plates and bowls will actually heat your food, or just themselves.

Before getting started, it's good to confirm that there is no clear information on the dishes and remember that microwave safe doesn't necessarily mean oven safe. Confirm that there is nothing written underneath the dish that tells you what you want to know. If not, proceed to the experiment.

To test your materials, you will need three things: The dish you're wondering about, some tap water, and a microwave-safe cup or bowl to put the water in. After filling your receptacle with a cup or so of water, put it in the microwave next to the dish you're not sure about.