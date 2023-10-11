The Biggest Mistake When Making Chocolate Chip Cookies Is Adding Too Little Flour

Most people would probably agree that chocolate chip cookies are supposed to be thick and chewy, not crispy. That's not to say there isn't a time and a place for a thin, crunchy version of the fan-favorite treat, but when you open your oven expecting cookies that look like they came straight out of a bakery and instead find that your cookie dough has spread into a massive, flat blob, you know something has gone wrong.

What's the cause of this all-too-common cookie-baking mistake? We have the answer: There wasn't enough flour in the batter, which can occur when the pantry staple is haphazardly measured or simply eyeballed during the dough-making process.

Having the correct amount of flour is crucial for a chocolate chip cookie recipe because it helps retain the fat in your dough, which, more often than not, is butter. As the butter melts during the baking process, the flour will soak it up. If there isn't enough, however, the excess liquid butter will cause your dough to become runny, resulting in your cookies spreading wide and thin across the baking sheet.