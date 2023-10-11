What, Exactly, Is A Bear Claw?

The crucial ingredient in any Danish pastry is the pastry itself. Although using frozen puff pastry is an acceptable shortcut for a home cook looking to make some DIY claws, a true Danish is made with enriched, yeasted dough. For brioches, Danishes, and donuts, the butter that enriches the dough can be mixed in, typically melted with the wet ingredients. However, in the case of bear claws, the butter is laminated into the dough in layers, in a process that is similar to, but much quicker than, how croissants get made. It is the combined effect of the gaseous lift from the yeast, plus the added puff from the layers of butter trapped within the dough, that give bear claw pastry its ethereally delicate flakiness.

The filling of a bear claw is mostly almonds, butter, and powdered sugar. Egg whites provide a little protein which helps keep the filling in place instead of melting all over the tray, but the key is that it is rich, sweet, and dense, in contrast to the light pastry.

In order to give bear claws their distinctive shape, the pastry is rolled into long rectangles, and then the filling is piped in the center. The pastry is rolled over to cover the filling, and the resulting cylinder is cut into bear claw-length pieces, before having slits cut into the seamless side and pulling the two seam-side corners towards each other for the characteristic bear claw curve.