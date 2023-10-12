What, Exactly, Is Arrachera Steak?

If you are unfamiliar with the term "arrachera steak" –- or any [insert unknown name] steak, for that matter — you may be unsure as to whether the "arrachera" (or other unknown name) refers to a particular cut of meat or else to a particular style of preparation. Delmonico steak, after all, is a type, while steak au poivre is a recipe (and Salisbury steak isn't any kind of steak at all but simply a dressed-up hamburger). Arrachera, despite the numerous recipes online specifying its use in Mexican recipes, is actually a cut.

As to what specific type, that's where things get tricky. According to Collins Dictionary, the word "arrachera" is Spanish for "hanger steak." Google Translate, however, begs to differ. In its not-so-humble opinion, the Spanish translation is "skirt steak." (Interestingly enough, though, when it is allowed to detect the language, it goes with French and translates the word to mean "will snatch.") So is there a difference between skirt and hanger steaks? Why yes, there is. The former are longer and heavier, while hanger steaks are shorter but wider. Still, as both seem to be accepted under the arrachera umbrella, either one should do for any recipes calling for this type of steak.