Mix Frozen Fruit Into Cookie Batter For A Fresh (And Colorful) Twist

Many of us tend to opt for fresh fruits rather than frozen due to the tendency of the latter to go mushy. However, that exact attribute actually makes frozen fruit perfect for baking. For every frozen fruit, there are endless opportunities for crafting up some inventive cookies.

To bake with frozen blueberries, as they thaw turn them into a jam-esque mixture to add to your cookie batter. We recommend adding that jam to a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie recipe with a dash of lemon zest to really emphasize your berries' sweetness. You'll end up with cookies that not only taste fresh but also have a fun purple color.

Similarly, you can upgrade a classic chocolate chip recipe by exchanging regular chocolate chips for dark chocolate chips, and adding some thawed and mashed raspberries. After all, who doesn't love a raspberry and dark chocolate combo? Plus, the cookies will turn out pink, which just adds to the excitement. Or, you can mix frozen mango into a soft sugar cookie recipe, resulting in a sunshine-colored sweet treat.

The possibilities are endless, but there are a few tricks and tips to follow to avoid common mistakes encountered when baking with frozen fruit.