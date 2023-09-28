Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking With Frozen Fruit

Frozen fruit is a star at adding flavor and color, but texture and beauty are not its strengths. Before jumping headlong into a baking project that calls for fresh fruit which you are replacing with frozen, evaluate the importance of the sensation of having that ingredient in your mouth. Does the success of the recipe depend on an element of crunch? Do people go into fits of happiness when their teeth puncture a whole berry and it explodes in their mouth? Is fresh fruit key to decorating the top of your pastry? If so, skip using frozen fruit as a substitute because it can only disappoint. Chef Melissa Baker of FoodQueries says, "It's best to avoid using frozen fruit where the texture and appearance are crucial."

In other words, you may love fruit pizza so much that you want to eat it year-round, even when berries aren't in season. Unfortunately, you won't enjoy the dessert as much or even at all if you use frozen berries instead of fresh ones. The delightful sensation of biting into a sugar cookie topped with crisp fruit will disappear if you decorate the top with thawed, mushy gunk. As a general rule, if you're going to cook or bake a recipe after adding frozen fruit, you can use it as a substitute. On the other hand, if the recipe usually calls for raw fruit, skip using frozen alternatives to retain the appropriate consistency.