Trader Joe's New Pepper And Cheese Dip Will Barely Cover A Chip

Whether it's the new Guacasalsa or an old favorite like the Garlic Spread Dip, it's no lie to say that Trader Joe's customers are obsessed with the store's dips, and they have strong opinions about the various spreads and types of hummus that appear on the store's shelves. For many, the first thought upon seeing the chain's new Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip was, "I'm going to need to buy a lot of this," and not just because it looks delicious.

When @traderjoesobsessed posted the Cinnamon Sugar Toffee Trio, Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts, and Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip as new Trader Joe's items to get excited about, the Instagram photo was met with a lot of enthusiasm. "I had the hatch [chile] dip this weekend, and it was really good!" wrote one fan. But, while the photo of the dip in a ceramic dish looks extremely appetizing, the size is a bit jolting.

At 10 ounces, the dip is only 1 ¼ cups. Sure, a serving size is 2 tablespoons, meaning hypothetically, you should be able to get 20 servings out of one package; but the reality is, you'll probably sit down with a bag of chips and realize five minutes later you should've purchased more than just one container.