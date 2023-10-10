Trader Joe's New Pepper And Cheese Dip Will Barely Cover A Chip
Whether it's the new Guacasalsa or an old favorite like the Garlic Spread Dip, it's no lie to say that Trader Joe's customers are obsessed with the store's dips, and they have strong opinions about the various spreads and types of hummus that appear on the store's shelves. For many, the first thought upon seeing the chain's new Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip was, "I'm going to need to buy a lot of this," and not just because it looks delicious.
When @traderjoesobsessed posted the Cinnamon Sugar Toffee Trio, Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts, and Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip as new Trader Joe's items to get excited about, the Instagram photo was met with a lot of enthusiasm. "I had the hatch [chile] dip this weekend, and it was really good!" wrote one fan. But, while the photo of the dip in a ceramic dish looks extremely appetizing, the size is a bit jolting.
At 10 ounces, the dip is only 1 ¼ cups. Sure, a serving size is 2 tablespoons, meaning hypothetically, you should be able to get 20 servings out of one package; but the reality is, you'll probably sit down with a bag of chips and realize five minutes later you should've purchased more than just one container.
This isn't the first Trader Joe's Hatch chile item
The Roasted Hatch Chile & Jalapeño Cheese Dip is joining Trader Joe's list of popular Hatch Chile items the chain has carried over the years, such as its Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese, Green & Red Hatch Chile Flakes, and the most recent Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread with Hatch Chile, which quickly became a customer favorite. "If that ever gets discontinued I'll be personally knocking on Joe's front door. I remember back when it was first introduced!!" commented one fan on the Trader Joe's subreddit.
The new dip contains sour cream, sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, roasted Hatch green chile peppers, and jalapeño peppers. Unlike many Trader Joe's dips, such as the Pimento Cheese and Tzatziki you can find in the refrigerated section, this one can be found in the freezer aisle. Some customers are already wondering — and hoping — it compares to the store's Garlic Asiago Dip. "I loved the garlic one! I have to try this one," wrote one self-professed Trader Joe's enthusiast, Instagram user @traderjoesnew.