TikTok's Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad Is A Flavorful Twist On The Classic

TikTok recipes are seemingly shot to look as simple as possible, but chicken Caesar pasta salad really is easy to make. You could even buy a rotisserie chicken and bottled Caesar dressing, cutting out everything except boiling the noodles and shredding the lettuce. But you could get more flavorful results by making each component from scratch as user @mad_about_food does in their version, which has racked up 3.7 million views.

As always, marinating your chicken is advisable. A simple rub of salt, pepper, and garlic powder will give it a flavorful crust, or an overnight yogurt marinade will yield tender, moist results. Cook your chicken to a safe temperature while you prepare the pasta and the rest of the salad. Caesar dressing is simply mayonnaise that gets the necessary tanginess from vinegar and lemon juice, its bite from black pepper and garlic powder, and its salty depth thanks to a few shakes of Worcestershire sauce.

Though it's tempting to mix it all together and dive in, if you're prepping chicken Caesar pasta salad for the days ahead, it's better to keep the dressing on the side so the lettuce doesn't get soggy and slimy. Although the most basic version of the dish is just chicken, Caesar dressing, lettuce, and pasta, there are many other possible mix-ins. The most obvious of which are the salty, crunchy, Caesar salad classics — grated Parmesan cheese, bacon bits, and croutons.