Apple Cider Tots Are A Sweet Take On The Salty Side

Tater tots are right up there with french fries in the competition for best crunchy and delicious potato creation. Normally they're savory, salty, and paired with any number of sauces, and cheeses. They even form the base for many tater-tot casseroles. But did you realize that there can be sweet versions of tater tots too? Apple cider tots are a spin on tater tots inspired by all things autumnal.

One food truck, For Goodness Cakes Co., has been serving what they call apple cider french toast tots. So far, they're a massive hit around the truck's home in Long Island, New York. As the name implies, these tots are bite-sized bits of French toast covered in what appears to be cinnamon sugar or brown sugar. The truck's chefs then top the tots with a caramel drizzle and some kind of whipped cream. The comments section of the Instagram post featuring these tots is filled with cravings for them. Fortunately, the food truck is no sweet tot novice. It has posted about its blueberry pie churro tots which also look equally as incredible as they sound.