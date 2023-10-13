What Is Panuozzo And What Does It Taste Like?

Have you ever tried making homemade pizza dough and accidentally ended up with too much? So have decades of Italian pizza makers who have had a lot of time to cook up creative ways to use leftover dough in economical yet delicious ways. Many are familiar with pizza-adjacent sandwiches like calzones and strombolis, but these arguably pale in both size and taste compared to some of their lesser-known relatives. The Panuozzo di Gragnano, or simply panuozzo, is the brainchild of the Mascalo pizzeria, located in the region of Campania, and is everything that calzones and strombolis should aspire to be.

Panuozzo is an Italian sandwich that was first made in 1983 by Giuseppe Mascalo, who used pizza dough to create an elongated, ovular-shaped bread similar to a pita that gets baked in a ripping hot pizza oven. Once that puffs up in the center and starts to brown on the outside, the bread gets taken out and cut open to allow the cook to add the desired fillings. The panuozzo then gets quickly baked a second time in the oven, allowing it to develop a distinctive crispy exterior to complement the hot, gooey center where the cheeses, meats, veggies, and herbs are. The result is something that tastes like a Neapolitan pizza sandwich. Because panuozzo is as delicious as it sounds, the Mascalo family trademarked the name to cement their legacy with the creation.