Is McDonald's Sweet And Spicy Jam Similar To Beloved Szechuan Sauce?

In October 2023, McDonald's announced the launch of two brand-new sauces with a slew of promotional content across social media. The fast food giant even took a documentary deep-dive into the cultural origins of its new Mambo sauce alongside chefs from the D.C. area, where it's a local classic. However, the chain's other new sauce, Sweet & Spicy Jam, didn't get the same treatment. This might seem odd until you read the ingredients list, at which point you may realize it can go viral all on its own.

McDonald's announcement touted its Sweet & Spicy Jam as a "jammy red pepper sauce with a Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper; finished with apple cider vinegar." The sauce makers at Golden Arches HQ knew exactly what they were invoking with this recipe. Szechuan (or Sichuan) peppercorns are a kind of dried berry that acts as a mild anesthetic, numbing the mouth and creating a pleasurable tingling on the tongue when eaten. Sichuan peppercorns were once banned in the U.S. but reached fast food notoriety in 1998 with McDonald's most famous limited-time sauce offering: the Szechuan dipping sauce released to promote Disney's "Mulan." But is McDonald's new Sweet & Spicy Jam a match for the sauce so popular that a single limited-edition packet got traded for a 2004 Volkswagen?