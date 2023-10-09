McDonald's Mambo And Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauces Review: A Must Try For Heat-Lovers

Just when you thought the creative geniuses who come up with new McDonald's dipping sauces couldn't take their creations further, the team hits the fast-food world with not one, but two entirely novel combinations. Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo sauce become part of the menu on October 9, just in time to spice up your autumn. These flavorful options were launched with a saucy social media campaign on TikTok to help spread the word, giving McD's the opportunity to connect with a slew of online foodie influencers. This may be the first time in dining history that dipping sauces have gotten their own official trailer to announce the release.

To find out where Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo fit in the hierarchy of McDonald's dips, we hit the drive-thru as soon as the sauces were available to see if they were worth the hullabaloo. All the extra buzz had us wondering how they might fit in the range of McDonald's sauces and whether they were unique enough to warrant the special promo.