Reimagine Your Taco As A Braided Roll With The Help Of Pizza Dough

Nearly everyone loves tacos, to the extent that the food even has its own designated night of the week: Taco Tuesday. But the populace can be just as passionate about pizza, an established party, social-gathering, and break-room favorite. Both foods can appeal to people with dietary restrictions and satisfy even the pickiest of eaters since you can top them with whatever you want, but what if you could combine the two?

Many people are probably familiar with a Mexican pizza, as popularized by Taco Bell: These feature taco elements stacked and arranged on a crust–or a tortilla shell. So it seemed only natural that the script would flip and the two would combine into another culinary hybrid, in which the dough would serve as the taco shell. That melding of worlds is called a braided taco. The braided taco uses pizza dough in lieu of a corn or flour tortilla and combines ingredients you might typically see in any easy taco recipe.