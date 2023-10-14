What Is Cheese Wheel Pasta (And Is It Just A Gimmick)?

Many people are adamant that pasta sauce always tastes better at a restaurant, so we can only imagine how much more common that sentiment would become with widespread awareness of cheese wheel pasta. Yes, an entire cheese wheel, brought directly to your table. Some may think this is a gimmick, but cheese wheel pasta dates back at least a decade — if not centuries.

Before you get your hopes up about demolishing an entire wheel of Grana Padano, just know that the cheese wheel serves as more of a finishing touch to a dish. At best, it's a serving vessel rather than a part of the dish itself.

For this trick, restaurants generally carve a bowl-sized indentation into a cheese wheel, then pour in freshly cooked pasta per order. The heat from the pasta melts the adjacent cheese, allowing it to generously coat the noodles and any other toppings. Once the pasta has been tossed to a customer's preference, it's usually removed from the cheese wheel so the wheel can be shaved down and reused for another dish.