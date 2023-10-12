Taco Bell Is Testing Chicken Nuggets (The Real Kind, This Time)

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets won't be Taco Bell's first venture into the world of fried chicken. In 2017, the fast food giant released its limited-edition Naked Chicken Chips — thin, triangular chicken nuggets made to resemble tortilla chips, which were served with nacho cheese dipping sauce. Closer to your classic chicken nugget, however, are Taco Bell's forthcoming Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which may seem off-brand for the Tex-Mex restaurant. For that reason, Taco Bell is testing the market response to its chicken nuggets before rolling them out nationwide, so for the time being, only those in Minneapolis will have the honor of trying the new menu item.

While Taco Bell tests its Crispy Chicken Nuggets in Minneapolis, it will also be testing another potential menu item in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cheesy Street Chalupas, which can be ordered with steak or shredded chicken, are giving hope to fast food fans who have been dissatisfied ever since Taco Bell stopped selling shredded chicken in 2020.

Beginning on October 12, customers in Minneapolis will be able to secure a five-piece chicken nuggets with their choice of sauce for $3.99-$4.99 and a 10-piece with two sauces for $6.99-$8.99. The nuggets' exact prices will depend on location.