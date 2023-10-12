Taco Bell Is Testing Chicken Nuggets (The Real Kind, This Time)
For those who hit up McDonald's for chicken nuggets right before heading to Taco Bell to load up on Chalupas and nachos, we've got some big news: Beginning October 12, fast-foodies in Minneapolis, Minnesota will be able to get both their tacos and their chicken nuggets in one fell swoop, as Taco Bell rolls out a potential new menu item, its Crispy Chicken Nuggets.
Just as Taco Bell Nacho Fries returned in April and used the addition of spicy cheese sauce to make the side dish feel more on brand, the chain's chicken nuggets also have a Mexican-inspired twist. The all-white-meat chicken breast is marinated in jalapeño-infused buttermilk before being rolled in crispy breading, making for a kickin' chicken nugget that would surely get the Taco Bell dog's bark of approval. And because no nugget should go un-dipped, there will also be some hot new sauce options, including Bell Sauce, flavored with tomatoes, red chilies, garlic, and onion; and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.
Taco Bell wants to be the one-stop shop for all your fast food needs
The Crispy Chicken Nuggets won't be Taco Bell's first venture into the world of fried chicken. In 2017, the fast food giant released its limited-edition Naked Chicken Chips — thin, triangular chicken nuggets made to resemble tortilla chips, which were served with nacho cheese dipping sauce. Closer to your classic chicken nugget, however, are Taco Bell's forthcoming Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which may seem off-brand for the Tex-Mex restaurant. For that reason, Taco Bell is testing the market response to its chicken nuggets before rolling them out nationwide, so for the time being, only those in Minneapolis will have the honor of trying the new menu item.
While Taco Bell tests its Crispy Chicken Nuggets in Minneapolis, it will also be testing another potential menu item in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cheesy Street Chalupas, which can be ordered with steak or shredded chicken, are giving hope to fast food fans who have been dissatisfied ever since Taco Bell stopped selling shredded chicken in 2020.
Beginning on October 12, customers in Minneapolis will be able to secure a five-piece chicken nuggets with their choice of sauce for $3.99-$4.99 and a 10-piece with two sauces for $6.99-$8.99. The nuggets' exact prices will depend on location.