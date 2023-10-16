Sorry, McDonald's Will Never Serve The Superior Well Done Hash Browns
Former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz frequents TikTok and other social media platforms to bring their followers interesting and revealing facts regarding the fast food giant's business and kitchen practices. In the past, Haracz has blown the lid off the extinction of dark meat chicken McNuggets, the recipe for McDonald's burgers and fries, and a number of other fascinating secrets. Now, the chef has taken to the video-sharing platform once again to pull back the curtain on the "far superior" well-done McDonald's hash browns.
According to their TikTok video, the fast food chain is well aware that its hash browns are best served well-done, though corporate heads have continually refused franchisees the opportunity to include this option on the menu, as it can disturb the flow of production. McDonald's often functions at a very low level of operational complexity in order to keep its business running smoothly and to prevent customers from having to wait for excessive periods before receiving their orders. As a result, the chain can sometimes take shortcuts, such as undercooking the shredded potato patties served with most breakfast meals.
How can you try the well-done McDonald's hash browns?
As Haracz states in their TikTok, a viral trend has begun to spread in which consumers order their McDonald's hash browns well-done. While many McDonald's customers may have never thought to ask for a crispier potato, the former corporate chef states that the well-done version provides a superior appearance, flavor, and texture to the original recipe. Apparently, well-done hash browns can be made upon request at your local McDonald's location, though your request may turn a few heads from the kitchen if the restaurant is slammed with orders.
Commenters seem to agree that well-done hash browns are the best iteration of the starchy side, with one stating, "Hash browns are frequently served undercooked around here. They're destroying the best item on the menu," and another claiming, "I stopped going to the McDonalds down the street because they [were] making their hash browns medium rare." Others chimed in with succinct take-downs of the fast food model, including one user who surmised, "The answer to almost every 'Why does McDonald's...' is either time or money."
Luckily, this item is available upon request, which can't be said for many other off-menu items floating around TikTok. Unfortunately, you shouldn't hold your breath hoping that McDonald's will make well-done hash browns the industry standard, nor place the option on its official menu any time soon.