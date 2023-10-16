Sorry, McDonald's Will Never Serve The Superior Well Done Hash Browns

Former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz frequents TikTok and other social media platforms to bring their followers interesting and revealing facts regarding the fast food giant's business and kitchen practices. In the past, Haracz has blown the lid off the extinction of dark meat chicken McNuggets, the recipe for McDonald's burgers and fries, and a number of other fascinating secrets. Now, the chef has taken to the video-sharing platform once again to pull back the curtain on the "far superior" well-done McDonald's hash browns.

According to their TikTok video, the fast food chain is well aware that its hash browns are best served well-done, though corporate heads have continually refused franchisees the opportunity to include this option on the menu, as it can disturb the flow of production. McDonald's often functions at a very low level of operational complexity in order to keep its business running smoothly and to prevent customers from having to wait for excessive periods before receiving their orders. As a result, the chain can sometimes take shortcuts, such as undercooking the shredded potato patties served with most breakfast meals.