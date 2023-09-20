A Former McDonald's Chef Spilled The Tea On Its Burgers And Fries

Fans and critics of McDonald's often take to social media to inquire about the mysterious origins and ingredients present in the massive fast food chain's menu items, with many wondering what addictive chemical properties are contained within the chain's burgers and fries. Thankfully, courtesy of former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz on TikTok, we're finally getting the inside scoop on the largest fast food chain in the world.

Haracz often takes to the video platform to share interesting behind-the-scenes stories about the work, culture, and history behind McDonald's, as well as the many menu items the chain has discontinued, such as all dark meat chicken nuggets and the fan-favorite snack wrap. In a recent post to the social media app, Haracz explained that the secret behind the McDonald's all-beef patties is ... that they really are made with 100% beef, sourced from the open market, and pressed into patties in processing facilities. The beef is seasoned using only salt and pepper, which Haracz encourages anyone to double check by inspecting the ingredients listed by the official McDonald's website, which is legally obligated to comply with FDA standards regarding what ingredients are present in the food.