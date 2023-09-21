Dark Meat McDonald's Chicken Nuggets Used To Be A Thing

Since McDonald's first introduced their world-famous chicken McNuggets back in 1983, the battered and fried poultry bites have been a massive hit. Much to the shock and awe of McDonald's fans across the globe, a recent TikTok video exposed the long-forgotten secret of the original McNuggets recipe. The video, shared by former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz, explains that the beloved chicken nuggets once contained dark meat.

TikTok users took to the comment section to reminisce about the classic dark meat nuggets, with comments such as "Yes! The old nuggets were way, way better" and "I remember the switch. After they dropped beef tallow and then the 'all white meat,' I gave up. Rarely go now." Haracz explains in the video that he has even experimented with 100% dark meat McChicken and McNugget recipes, stating, "They are far superior in flavor, in moisture, in texture, and all the things that make your McNuggets delicious."