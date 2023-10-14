The Best Way To Clean Carrots

Food-borne illnesses affect 48 million Americans each year, some of which are the result of contaminated vegetables (via the California Department of Public Health). According to the CDC, eating unwashed vegetables can lead to illnesses, such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

In most instances, raw carrots should be cleaned before they're consumed. If you have a home garden, you can give the carrots a good shake after harvesting them to remove any loose dirt that could follow you inside. To wash them, you must slice off the top of each carrot and place it under warm — but not hot — water. From there, use a brush to remove all potential dirt and bacteria from each section of the vegetable.

However, there's one instance in which you don't have to worry: If you purchase packaged vegetables with a "ready-to-eat" label, they've already been washed. Washing them again certainly won't hurt, but if you're using carrots straight from the ground, just know that they're definitely one of the foods you should be washing.