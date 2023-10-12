MasterChef Junior Adds Gordon Ramsay's Daughter, Tilly, As Judge
If you think there are no "MasterChef" judges as qualified as Gordon Ramsay, then the newest judge on "MasterChef Junior" just might be your perfect pick — after all, she's got some seriously good genes for judging. According to a press release, Fox has officially renewed "MasterChef Junior" for a ninth season, and this season's addition to the judges' panel will be none other than Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Tilly Ramsay.
As far as we're concerned, being raised by Gordon Ramsay himself gives you more than enough qualifications to be a great "MasterChef Junior" judge. Still, while nepotism may exist in the pop culture food world, 21-year-old Tilly's qualifications for the job go far beyond her last name.
Tilly, AKA Matilda, is a chef in her own right; she's hosted multiple cooking shows and even written her own cookbook, "Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly's Kitchen Takeover." If all that's not enough, Tilly has appeared on "MasterChef Junior" multiple times over the years, as well as on her dad's other series, "Hell's Kitchen," proving that she's got what it takes to make it in her father's iconically tough kitchen.
Tilly Ramsay is the perfect addition to the Master Chef Junior family
Based on her resumé alone, it's clear that Tilly Ramsay is a great choice for the judging spot on "MasterChef Junior" Season 9. And she's in good company: Chefs Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz will be returning to judge this season.
In a press release, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment, Allison Wallach, said, "Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon's undeniable soft spot for kids, 'MasterChef Junior' returns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship." Fans who've seen Tilly on the series in the past know she shares her dad's talent for working with kids. And while she wasn't allowed in Gordon's Michelin-starred restaurants growing up to ensure she didn't get spoiled, she clearly picked up plenty of culinary skills that will help her to mentor the new "MasterChef Junior" hopefuls.
According to Wallach, "Everyone at FOX and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to the 'MasterChef Junior, family!" Though Season 9's release date hasn't yet been announced, the series' loyal fans are certainly excited to watch.