MasterChef Junior Adds Gordon Ramsay's Daughter, Tilly, As Judge

If you think there are no "MasterChef" judges as qualified as Gordon Ramsay, then the newest judge on "MasterChef Junior" just might be your perfect pick — after all, she's got some seriously good genes for judging. According to a press release, Fox has officially renewed "MasterChef Junior" for a ninth season, and this season's addition to the judges' panel will be none other than Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Tilly Ramsay.

As far as we're concerned, being raised by Gordon Ramsay himself gives you more than enough qualifications to be a great "MasterChef Junior" judge. Still, while nepotism may exist in the pop culture food world, 21-year-old Tilly's qualifications for the job go far beyond her last name.

Tilly, AKA Matilda, is a chef in her own right; she's hosted multiple cooking shows and even written her own cookbook, "Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly's Kitchen Takeover." If all that's not enough, Tilly has appeared on "MasterChef Junior" multiple times over the years, as well as on her dad's other series, "Hell's Kitchen," proving that she's got what it takes to make it in her father's iconically tough kitchen.